Mar 11, 2021
Early Morning Frost Gave this Statue Some Added Texture and Highlights
“Departure” is a beautiful bronze sculpture by artist George Lundeen. Located at the VanDusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver, Canada, early morning frost gave the statue some added texture and highlights in this photo captured by reddit user shawneffel.
Categories: ART, NATURE/SPACE, PICTURE OF THE DAY
Tags: · frost, ice, perfect timing, statue
