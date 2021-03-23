Mar 23, 2021
Stop Motion Cooking with Lego is a Thing and It’s Delightful
Tomosteen is a brilliant stop motion animator from Japan who, ‘likes to cook with strange things’.
The artist’s wildly creative videos have racked up over 75 million combined views on YouTube. There’s just something so entertaining about stop motion and Lego. Throw in some cooking and you have a recipe for success! 😛
Below you will find the Sifter’s top 5 personal favourites, but you can find plenty more on his YouTube channel.
Comments