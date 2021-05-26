This Guy Went to the Louvre and Found Art that Completes Him
Redditor Theobesehousecat shared this photo his friend sent him, saying “this art completes me”.
For those curious, this is the right hand from one of the most celebrated sculptures in the world, the Winged Victory of Samothrace:
The Winged Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, is a marble Hellenistic sculpture of Nike (the Greek goddess of victory), that was created in about the 2nd century BC. Since 1884, it has been prominently displayed at the Louvre.
As with the arms, the figure’s head has never been found, but various other fragments have since been found: in 1950, a team led by Karl Lehmann unearthed the missing right hand of the Louvre’s Winged Victory.. which is now in a glass case in the Louvre next to the podium on which the statue stands. [source]
