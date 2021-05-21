May 21, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 631

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Starting to get those Summer vibes
Yup definitely feels like Summer
Love is in the air!
That’s good advice
I’m not even mad that’s amazing
Here’s something strangely satisfying
One more for… good measure
Last one I promise
Email just keeps getting worse
Someone lost the item they were going to use to keep track of items they keep losing
Thank you brain
First lime experience
This broken tv’s final stand
Owlyn Monroe
What’s it going to be? Wrong guesses only
Another reveal you say?
I felt this
This too
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The secretary who turned Liquid Paper into a multimillion-dollar business
How John Daly, an unknown golfer then, helped a family dealing with tragedy 30 years ago
The missing continent it took 375 years to find
25 Edits That Define the Modern Internet Video And create the vocabulary for an absurd, ingenious art form.
You Can Only Maintain So Many Close Friendships
The Anxiety of Influencers
Leonardo DiCaprio leads $43m pledge to restore the Galápagos Islands
Why Have There Been So Many No-Hitters in 2021?
The Body’s Most Embarrassing Organ Is an Evolutionary Marvel
The Full Story of the Stunning RSA Hack Can Finally Be Told

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BE LIKE TREE THIS WEEKEND!

 

The Sifter