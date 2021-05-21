The Shirk Report – Volume 631
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Starting to get those Summer vibes
– Yup definitely feels like Summer
– Love is in the air!
– That’s good advice
– I’m not even mad that’s amazing
– Here’s something strangely satisfying
– One more for… good measure
– Last one I promise
– Email just keeps getting worse
– Someone lost the item they were going to use to keep track of items they keep losing
– Thank you brain
– First lime experience
– This broken tv’s final stand
– Owlyn Monroe
– What’s it going to be? Wrong guesses only
– Another reveal you say?
– I felt this
– This too
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The secretary who turned Liquid Paper into a multimillion-dollar business
– How John Daly, an unknown golfer then, helped a family dealing with tragedy 30 years ago
– The missing continent it took 375 years to find
– 25 Edits That Define the Modern Internet Video And create the vocabulary for an absurd, ingenious art form.
– You Can Only Maintain So Many Close Friendships
– The Anxiety of Influencers
– Leonardo DiCaprio leads $43m pledge to restore the Galápagos Islands
– Why Have There Been So Many No-Hitters in 2021?
– The Body’s Most Embarrassing Organ Is an Evolutionary Marvel
– The Full Story of the Stunning RSA Hack Can Finally Be Told
5 VIDEOS
BE LIKE TREE THIS WEEKEND!
