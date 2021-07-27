Hidilyn Diaz Ends 100 Year Drought, Wins First-Ever Gold Medal for the Philippines
They sent their first Olympic delegation to Paris for the 1924 games and have yearned for Gold ever since. That’s when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history this week, winning the first ever gold medal for her country (in the 55-kilogram category of women’s weightlifting).
She also set an Olympic record in the process, with a combined weight of 224 kilograms across two successful lifts. The amazing accomplishment brought her and her coaches to tears. Diaz, who currently serves in the Philippine Air Force, made a proud salute as she stood atop the podium while her country’s anthem played for the first time ever at an Olympics.
This is not the first time Diaz has made history, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, she became the first woman in her country to win an Olympic medal when she took home silver.
[h/t NPR]
Filipina strength made me tear up this morning. Congratulations Hidilyn Diaz, for winning the first Olympic gold medal ever for the Philippines! Like many times in our history, a Pinay led the way! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/MbLg2LQ5bM
— E.J. Ramos David, Ph.D. (@ejrdavid) July 26, 2021
For the first time in Olympic history, an athlete from the Philippines is standing on the very top of the podium 🇵🇭
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz receives her gold medal and hears the national anthem play 🥇 pic.twitter.com/5XgnMqcLqv
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2021
THIS IS OUR MOMENT: #PHI's first-ever #Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz salutes the Philippine flag as the national anthem Lupang Hinirang is played for the first time in the Games pic.twitter.com/anjaXZ7wFZ
— Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) July 26, 2021
