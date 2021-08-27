Aug 27, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 645

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Whoa
Question everything
It’s getting tough out here
Make it make sense
This is the opposite of chill
You sit on a throne of lies
Wait for it
They were so proud
Can confirm
Can confirm this too
This Glassdoor review
Eeby Deeby
Baby cobra | Baby chameleon
Thank you Starbucks
This mailbox is a miniature version of the house
Memes then and now | 10 years later
Love
The nicest
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Surprising Politics of Antiques Roadshow
Hiding Images in Plain Sight: The Physics Of Magic Windows
The Man Who Swam the Seine
5 Classical Albums to Hear Right Now
A Telescope Chronology
Hummingbirds Have an Easy Way to Fool Harassers
House Hunters, 2051
Novak Djokovic is on verge of ultimate tennis achievement before US Open
Zoom dysmorphia is following us into the real world
The hand gestures that last longer than spoken languages

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

