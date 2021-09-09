Sep 9, 2021

If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 1 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

 

Should you ever find yourself near Bay Port, Michigan for the night and you don’t fancy a hotel, maybe this house-in-a-barn will fit the bill.

Currently listed on Airbnb by owners Brian and Lisa, they add:

Built in 1956, Grandpa George’s dairy barn has been the source of countless memories for our family. Over the past several years, we’ve created a space, a literal house-in-a-barn, that displays many of Grandpa’s old farm relics, while adding modern touches that appeal to guests of all ages. The result is a wonderfully unique lodging experience. And located in beautiful Huron County, you’re just moments away from the best beaches, boating, fishing, and farms in the entire state of Michigan!

 

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 2 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

 

The space consists of a cafe/kitchenette area with a bar height farm table, a great room finished in weathered barn wood and old steel, a private bedroom with a unique ceiling covered in old doors, an adjoining bathroom featuring a shower made from a sheep watering tub, and a loft area.

The owners say the house-in-a-barn has been properly permitted and assessed by the local building authorities. For more info you can check out the listing on Airbnb.

 

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 15 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 16 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 24 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 12 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 4 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 9 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 13 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 23 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 6 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 11 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 8 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 10 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 21 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 14 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 17 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 25 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 22 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 5 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 7 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 3 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 19 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 18 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

airbnb house inside barn bay port michigan 20 If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn

Categories: ARCHITECTURE, BEST OF, DESIGN, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter