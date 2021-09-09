If You Find Yourself Near Bay Port, Michigan, You Can Stay at this House Inside a Barn
Should you ever find yourself near Bay Port, Michigan for the night and you don’t fancy a hotel, maybe this house-in-a-barn will fit the bill.
Currently listed on Airbnb by owners Brian and Lisa, they add:
Built in 1956, Grandpa George’s dairy barn has been the source of countless memories for our family. Over the past several years, we’ve created a space, a literal house-in-a-barn, that displays many of Grandpa’s old farm relics, while adding modern touches that appeal to guests of all ages. The result is a wonderfully unique lodging experience. And located in beautiful Huron County, you’re just moments away from the best beaches, boating, fishing, and farms in the entire state of Michigan!
The space consists of a cafe/kitchenette area with a bar height farm table, a great room finished in weathered barn wood and old steel, a private bedroom with a unique ceiling covered in old doors, an adjoining bathroom featuring a shower made from a sheep watering tub, and a loft area.
The owners say the house-in-a-barn has been properly permitted and assessed by the local building authorities. For more info you can check out the listing on Airbnb.
Comments