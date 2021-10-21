Oct 21, 2021

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Eva Pacheo, a local crochet teacher in the town of Alhaurín de la Torre, in Malaga, Spain, came up with a fun and colourful way to provide shade for the town’s main shopping corridor.. By creating a massive patchwork of crocheted tapestries and hanging them over the street.

According to Colossal, the city previously used a large and rather unsightly tarp to provide shade until Pacheo and more than a dozen of her students came up with a far prettier solution. The crocheted canopy now covers an area of nearly 500 square meters (5,380 sq ft).

A similar canopy can be found in the Spanish town of La Línea de la Concepción.

[via Colossal, designboom, alhaurindelatorre.es]

 

 

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade 3 Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade 5 Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade 7 Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade 1 Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade 2 Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade

 

Categories: ART, BEST OF, DESIGN, STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter