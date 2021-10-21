Oct 21, 2021
Local Crochet Teacher in Spain Gets Class to Make a Giant Canopy for Shade
Eva Pacheo, a local crochet teacher in the town of Alhaurín de la Torre, in Malaga, Spain, came up with a fun and colourful way to provide shade for the town’s main shopping corridor.. By creating a massive patchwork of crocheted tapestries and hanging them over the street.
According to Colossal, the city previously used a large and rather unsightly tarp to provide shade until Pacheo and more than a dozen of her students came up with a far prettier solution. The crocheted canopy now covers an area of nearly 500 square meters (5,380 sq ft).
A similar canopy can be found in the Spanish town of La Línea de la Concepción.
[via Colossal, designboom, alhaurindelatorre.es]
Comments