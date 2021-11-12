Nov 12, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 656

the-friday-shirk-report

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Oh noooo
He thought he was in the zone
This address
Me irl
The most helpful review ever
A snail’s life
The look
The betrayal
Six hours or six days
Meanwhile
Every single time
Cool box design
Amazing inflatable life raft
Crazy helicopter tree trimming saw
The most unbelievable hole in one ever
Now that’s parenting
I’m not crying, you’re crying
He was so happy it made me happy
10 ARTICLES

How To Make A CPU: Step 1 – Get a rock
Cutting Screen Time: A Parent’s Guide
The Awesome Importance of Imagination
How to stop caring what other people think of you
What if Everything You Learned About Human History Is Wrong?
The $65 Million Art Heist That Put Ocean’s Eleven to Shame
The 10,000 Faces That Launched an NFT Revolution
I Tried the 4-7-8 Sleep Technique and My God, It Worked Like a Dream
The slab and the permacomputer
The Top Feel-Good Stories of 2021

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

