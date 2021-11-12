The Shirk Report – Volume 656
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Oh noooo
– He thought he was in the zone
– This address
– Me irl
– The most helpful review ever
– A snail’s life
– The look
– The betrayal
– Six hours or six days
– Meanwhile
– Every single time
– Cool box design
– Amazing inflatable life raft
– Crazy helicopter tree trimming saw
– The most unbelievable hole in one ever
– Now that’s parenting
– I’m not crying, you’re crying
– He was so happy it made me happy
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How To Make A CPU: Step 1 – Get a rock
– Cutting Screen Time: A Parent’s Guide
– The Awesome Importance of Imagination
– How to stop caring what other people think of you
– What if Everything You Learned About Human History Is Wrong?
– The $65 Million Art Heist That Put Ocean’s Eleven to Shame
– The 10,000 Faces That Launched an NFT Revolution
– I Tried the 4-7-8 Sleep Technique and My God, It Worked Like a Dream
– The slab and the permacomputer
– The Top Feel-Good Stories of 2021
5 VIDEOS
