A Local Kentucky Resident Took This Powerful Photo After the Devastating Tornado
Shawn Triplett took this powerful photo to try and capture the destruction the deadly tornado last week caused in his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky. The photo was one in a series of eight pictures Triplett shared on reddit.
After the photos series reached the front page of reddit, Triplett launched a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money for local kids that lost everything in the damage:
Hey everyone. My name is Shawn Triplett. I live in Mayfield, Kentucky that was recently hit with a tornado. I chose to raise money for kids that lost everything in the damage. There’s a lot of kids living in shelter, in temporary govt housing, or staying with friends and families. What we’re doing is raising funds. I’m going to Walmart daily to buy truck loads of toys. Walmart has also agreed to provide a 25% discount on all purchases for us. We’re then going to gift wrap the toys, I’ll dress up as Santa, and we’ll hand the toys out to kids most in need. So far we’ve raised $10,000 independently but with the help of this go fund me we’ll raise even more. I’d like to point out that 100% of all funds raised will be used in the purchase of toys. There is no overhead costs and all extra costs will be funded by me personally. [source]
