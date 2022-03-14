Mar 14, 2022
A Minnesota Man Sculpted a 12-Foot Dinosaur Out of Snow
A man in Minnesota named Paul Larcom took advantage of the heavy snow that northern state gets and he made a very impressive snow dinosaur in his front yard.
Larcom has made snow sculptures in his yard before but the dinosaur he recently made gained a lot of attention because of how great it turned out.
Here is a shot of the project during construction.
And Larcom even made teeth for the dinosaur out of snow!
Here’s another pic of the snow dinosaur as it was nearing completion.
And check this out…Larcom even spray-painted his sculpture to make it more realistic.
Check out this pic of Larcom posing with his handiwork.
