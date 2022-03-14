Mar 14, 2022
A Wendy’s Employee Said They Were Fired After Filming Their Store’s Roach-Infested Kitchen
An employee at a Wendy’s restaurant in Wilmington Island, Georgia was fired after he filmed a video of the filthy working conditions in the kitchen and uploaded it to TikTok.
The employee also said that there were “roaches falling out” by where he was making sandwiches for customers.
He also posted a follow-up video showing even more roaches in the restaurant. He said he was only in his second week of work when he was fired from this Wendy’s store.
