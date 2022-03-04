The Shirk Report – Volume 672

Mar 4, 2022

20 IMAGES

Friday!
You know, work
Making balls of steel
Sunflowers bloom through asphalt
Not the BEST way to handle explosives
Happy 37th?
The best kind of guy
Making a kid’s birthday
Night in NYC
Fish fist-bump
Real view of Sedona mountains from van
Kick, Kick, Boom
Found behind an old stove
A helpful pig
Meal for 2022 Beijing Olympic athlete in COVID quarantine
Look out below!
Accidental ‘Gladitor’ reenactment
Silently stalking deer at 2am pays off
Little white lie
10 ARTICLES

7 Actors Who Completely Over-Prepared for a Role
‘Only in Australia’: Frogs, Mice, and Beetle Ride on Snake to Escape Floodwaters
Why Do Trucks Use Diesel Fuel Instead of Gasoline?
John Mulaney playing a monkey judge on ‘SNL’ is comedy we desperately need
NASA’s experimental electric plane could take to the skies this year
32 People Share the Talents They’re Proud of But Can’t Put on Their Resumes
What a Russian soldier’s panicked text home reveals about Ukraine’s information war
The future of work is sitting on “the bench”
Justice for the ‘Bimbo’
20 Perfect TV Shows for Short Attention Spans

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

