A Dad Paid His Child Support With 80,000 Pennies and Mom and Daughters Donate Pennies to Abuse Victims

A girl named Avery Sanford turned 18-years-old and her father, who she isn’t on good terms with, decided to make his final child support payment in a very unusual way.

The girl’s father rented a trailer and dumped 80,000 pennies on Sanford and her mother’s front lawn instead of writing a check for the final payment.

But Sanford and her mother decided to do a good deed in the wake of this hurtful gesture and they donated the money to a shelter called Safe Harbor.

Take a look at the video below to get more details on this interesting story.