Apr 21, 2022
A Dad Paid His Child Support With 80,000 Pennies and Mom and Daughters Donate Pennies to Abuse Victims
A girl named Avery Sanford turned 18-years-old and her father, who she isn’t on good terms with, decided to make his final child support payment in a very unusual way.
The girl’s father rented a trailer and dumped 80,000 pennies on Sanford and her mother’s front lawn instead of writing a check for the final payment.
But Sanford and her mother decided to do a good deed in the wake of this hurtful gesture and they donated the money to a shelter called Safe Harbor.
Take a look at the video below to get more details on this interesting story.