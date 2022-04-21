Apr 21, 2022

A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Posts on Reddit never fail to surprise and here’s another one for the books.

A woman posted that her husband got upset with her for a reason that seemed to leave her flabbergasted because it’s a pretty ridiculous story.

Her post on Reddit was titled:

“Husband (44M) is mad that I (38F) have a picture of actor Willem Dafoe (66M) on my phone’s background/home screen.”

And she went on to describe what happened.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.41.23 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

It seems like the guy might have a jealousy problem…

She added that she thinks he might be doing this because he seems to get mad about pretty much everything.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.41.28 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

And she added that he could have a picture of a woman on his phone and she wouldn’t mind…which he didn’t seem to like.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.41.33 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

Folks on Reddit reacted to this strange story.

One person said that they were sorry for her but also amused by the situation.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.42.32 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

And another Redditor had a real zinger of a joke.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.42.37 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Internet definitely liked that she was letting people know that Defoe is still sexy AF at age 66!

aGiEnaFWCkSvqpdGL3KkvA2 A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

And a person who saw the story on Twitter definitely had some feelings about it.

Screen Shot 2022 04 19 at 11.43.18 AM A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Photo Credit: Reddit

twistedsifter on facebook A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe

Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter