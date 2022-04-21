A Husband Got Mad When His Wife Set Her Phone Background to Willem Dafoe
Posts on Reddit never fail to surprise and here’s another one for the books.
A woman posted that her husband got upset with her for a reason that seemed to leave her flabbergasted because it’s a pretty ridiculous story.
Her post on Reddit was titled:
“Husband (44M) is mad that I (38F) have a picture of actor Willem Dafoe (66M) on my phone’s background/home screen.”
And she went on to describe what happened.
It seems like the guy might have a jealousy problem…
She added that she thinks he might be doing this because he seems to get mad about pretty much everything.
And she added that he could have a picture of a woman on his phone and she wouldn’t mind…which he didn’t seem to like.
Folks on Reddit reacted to this strange story.
One person said that they were sorry for her but also amused by the situation.
And another Redditor had a real zinger of a joke.
The Internet definitely liked that she was letting people know that Defoe is still sexy AF at age 66!
And a person who saw the story on Twitter definitely had some feelings about it.
Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, marriage, relationships, weird, willem dafoe