An Elephant Visited the People Who Rescued Her More Than 20 Years Ago and She Brought a Surprise
Icholta is an elephant that was rescued in 1999 from where she was stuck in a drying waterhole. She was only an infant at the time and sadly, her herd abandoned her.
But the people at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) rescued her all those years ago and Icholta was nursed back to health along with other orphaned elephants.
SWT has been around for more than 40 years and is one of Africa’s oldest wildlife charities.
The staff at SWT eventually releases elephants back into the wild but many of their elephants visit. And after not seeing Icholta for three years, she made a surprise visit.
Check out the video below of Icholta paying the folks at SWT a visit with her two babies, Inca and Izzy. Icholta returned to where she was raised to show Izzy, her newborn, the people who raised her.
This is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face!
