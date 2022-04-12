Mom Asks For Babysitter for 3 Kids for Less Than $3 an Hour and People Have Some Thoughts

Finding a reliable babysitter for your kids has to be tough, but people also have to realize that they need to pay people what they’re worth if they’re going to find anyone decent.

And this woman who asked for babysitting help on Facebook definitely seems to be aiming for the bottom of the barrel based on what they put in their post.

She explained that she is going back to work and she’s looking for a babysitter to take care of her three young children Monday through Friday from around 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $160 per week…which comes out to under $3 per hour.

People on Facebook definitely had some things to say about this situation.

This person said at that rate the babysitter would almost be paying to watch the woman’s kids.

And this reader had a hot take on the situation.

Another person added that sometimes it’s just cheaper to be a stay-at-home parent than to go out into the workforce and pay for childcare.