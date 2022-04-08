The Shirk Report – Volume 678
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Remember the old face masks?
– Hulkmania, brother!
– An actual name that appeared on TV
– Umbrella folding machine
– Deep in thought
– Tennis practice without a partner
– 6 months in 15 seconds
– Iceland wedding snap
– Smurf house IRL
– A one-chicken welcome wagon
– Crocs are so versatile
– Drone footage on a budget
– Like a room out of a novel
– Garden invader
– Deal with it
– Knuckle sandwich
– 11-year-old’s video edit debut
– After 80 hours and 10 pencils
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– He Flashed His Abs After Getting Unsolicited Diet Advice. Is He A Jerk?
– What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports?
– Both My Parents Died Before I Was 30. Here’s What I Wish I Had Known.
– Muskification of Twitter continues: Elon Musk joins Board of directors
– Why All Monogamy Should Be “Radical”
– 10 Funny Tweets About the Realities of Getting Older
– Shrinking The Gap: How The The Clothing Brand Lost Its Way
– “I cannot teach in Florida:” LGBTQ educators fear fallout from new education law
– The Novel That (Seemingly) Predicted the ‘Titanic’ disaster
– Why is it so expensive to eat sustainably?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND