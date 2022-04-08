The Shirk Report – Volume 678

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Remember the old face masks?

– Hulkmania, brother!

– An actual name that appeared on TV

– Umbrella folding machine

– Deep in thought

– Tennis practice without a partner

– 6 months in 15 seconds

– Iceland wedding snap

– Smurf house IRL

– A one-chicken welcome wagon

– Crocs are so versatile

– Drone footage on a budget

– Like a room out of a novel

– Garden invader

– Deal with it

– Knuckle sandwich

– 11-year-old’s video edit debut

– After 80 hours and 10 pencils

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– He Flashed His Abs After Getting Unsolicited Diet Advice. Is He A Jerk?

– What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports?

– Both My Parents Died Before I Was 30. Here’s What I Wish I Had Known.

– Muskification of Twitter continues: Elon Musk joins Board of directors

– Why All Monogamy Should Be “Radical”

– 10 Funny Tweets About the Realities of Getting Older

– Shrinking The Gap: How The The Clothing Brand Lost Its Way

– “I cannot teach in Florida:” LGBTQ educators fear fallout from new education law

– The Novel That (Seemingly) Predicted the ‘Titanic’ disaster

– Why is it so expensive to eat sustainably?

5 VIDEOS