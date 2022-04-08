Apr 8, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 678

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Remember the old face masks?
Hulkmania, brother!
An actual name that appeared on TV
Umbrella folding machine
Deep in thought
Tennis practice without a partner
6 months in 15 seconds
Iceland wedding snap
Smurf house IRL
A one-chicken welcome wagon
Crocs are so versatile
Drone footage on a budget
Like a room out of a novel
Garden invader
Deal with it
Knuckle sandwich
11-year-old’s video edit debut
After 80 hours and 10 pencils
10 ARTICLES

He Flashed His Abs After Getting Unsolicited Diet Advice. Is He A Jerk?
What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports?
Both My Parents Died Before I Was 30. Here’s What I Wish I Had Known.
Muskification of Twitter continues: Elon Musk joins Board of directors
Why All Monogamy Should Be “Radical”
10 Funny Tweets About the Realities of Getting Older
Shrinking The Gap: How The The Clothing Brand Lost Its Way
“I cannot teach in Florida:” LGBTQ educators fear fallout from new education law
The Novel That (Seemingly) Predicted the ‘Titanic’ disaster
Why is it so expensive to eat sustainably?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

