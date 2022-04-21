Apr 21, 2022
This Artist Draws Portraits Using Both Hands at the Same Time
An artist named Colin Darke who calls Detroit home creates impressive illustrations using both hands at the same time.
Prior to his art career, Darke was a lawyer and a scholar.
Here’s a video of him in action.
Darke said that once his artwork started to gain popularity on TikTok, he noticed how much joy it brings to others as well as himself.
He also won Gary Vaynerchuk’s #GaryVeeChallenge which got him more attention and he’s appeared on Good Morning America showing off his ambidextrous skills.
Here’s a compilation video of Darke at work.
Enjoy!
