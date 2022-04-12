Apr 12, 2022
This Is How to Properly Pick Up a Duck
If you’ve ever wondered what’s the best way to pick up a duck, today is your lucky day.
A duck named Wrinkle who gained notoriety for running the New York City Marathon was nice enough to demonstrate how to properly pick up ducks.
The duck’s owners, Justin and Joyce, shared a funny video on Instagram outlining the best practices. Remember to go palm-side up!
And here’s how you can successfully un-pick up a duck.
@seducktiv Reply to @fresha248 hope this helps! #duck #education #howto #foryou
And just in case you need more guidance, here’s another video starring Wrinkle about some common mistakes and problems to avoid when picking up a duck.
The more you know…
