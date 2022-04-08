Apr 8, 2022
This Man Built an Elevator for His 20-Year-Old Cat
A YouTuber named Liam Thompson decided he needed to build his 20-year-old cat Frodo an elevator that takes his furry friend up and down a set of stairs outside. That way Frodo can enjoy his time outside in the sun.
It took Thompson four days to build a cart, a rail, and a hoist to allow Frodo to go up and down the stairs as he pleases so he can enjoy his sun baths.
Take a look at the video Thompson posted on his YouTube page that shows him constructing the elevator and shows Frodo enjoying his maiden voyage.