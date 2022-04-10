Apr 10, 2022

This Vacuum Attachment Sorts LEGO Pieces By Size

Matty Benedetto is the funny fella behind Unnecessary Inventions and this time he’s graced us with an invention that actually works and that a lot of parents out there will probably love.

It’s called the Lego Suck It! and it’s a vacuum cleaner attachment that sucks up Lego pieces and sorts them by size into three different compartments.

Benedetto was inspired to create the device after watching an episode of The Office where the character David Wallace talks about a similar idea to suck up his kids’ toys.

Take a look at the video below on Benedetto’s YouTube channel.

Categories: SCI/TECH
