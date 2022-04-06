Woman Catches Real Estate Agent Showing Her House Even Though It Wasn’t for Sale
A woman shared a video on TikTok showing a real estate agent showing her home…when her home wasn’t for sale. The incident was captured on the Ring camera system the woman had installed in her home.
The real estate agent is seen ringing the front doorbell but no one was home at the time. A car pulls up in the driveway and several more people arrive. The real estate agent eventually used the back door to enter the house and then let the group in through the front door. The people spent twenty minutes in the house before leaving.
@honeysmyguarddog Had I not had a Ring camera I would never have know this happened at all!! #ringdoorbell #houseforsale #realestatescrewup ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
The second video shows the police arriving because the homeowner had called the police when the alarm went off and the homeowner checking on her house to make sure nothing was missing.
It also shows the real estate agent returning to apologize to the woman.
@honeysmyguarddog Part 2 of the day the real estate agent showed my house even though it’s not for sale. #ringdoorbell #houseforsale #realestate ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
The homeowner said that she didn’t believe the person did anything wrong and that the real estate agent claimed he was supposed to be showing the house next door and that he was told to go through the back door.
She added, “I don’t know how these people wouldn’t have noticed that it didn’t look like the photos.”
She also said the police told her nothing could really be done about the incident and that she didn’t see the point in pressing charges.
What would you have done in this situation?
