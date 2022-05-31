May 31, 2022

A Woman Built a Tree House for the Squirrel She Rescued as a Baby

A woman named Patty Robinson rescued a squirrel she named Bunk and her goal was to eventually release him back into the wild…but Bunk had other plans.

Despite trying to release him on a few occasions, Bunk made it clear he wanted to stay with Robinson. So she decided to build him an indoor treehouse.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Robinson said,

“Being an artist and a builder, I said all right if you can’t be in the trees I’m going to make him a tree. I built him a treehouse all interlocked with his favorite kinds of wood. He’s got the biggest room in the house, eight sliding glass windows, and cathedral ceilings. He can run around the entire room without touching the floor safely because he’s on all his little ramps.”

Photo Credit: YouTube

Now that’s what we call wholesome!

Check out the amazing treehouse she made for Bunk!

Photo Credit: YouTube

Here’s a video about Robinson and Bunk’s story.

Take a look!

