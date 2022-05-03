Couple Recreates Their Apartment Out of LEGO

A comedian named Alex Falcone joined forces with his wife to recreate their apartment out of LEGO.

They recreated their humble abode on a shelf in their media console in their living room and they definitely didn’t skimp on the details at all, including the couch, the freezer, the refrigerator…and even the media console that they built the replica inside of.

Check out the video below to see how Falcone and his wife pulled off this fun project.