May 20, 2022
Artist Creates Funny Street Signs for Tiny Locations Out in Public
Artist Michael Pederson creates funny tiny signs for (fake) locations around his hometown of Sydney, Australia.
The one above seems to be for a really rocking (tiny) nightclub.
And the sign below is for for a spot he calls “Wonderland.”
In the video below, ants are going to town at an All-You-Can-Eat buffet that looks like a gummy bear.
And here’s another one of Pederson’s work reminding ants that they need to keep their distance from each other.
Pederson’s signs really bring new life to everyday, tiny landscapes!
Categories: ART, DESIGN
Tags: · art, tiny signs