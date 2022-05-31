Japanese Mecha Creatures Made Out of LEGO
If you don’t know what “mecha” means, here’s the definition:
“The term mecha may refer to both scientific ideas and science-fiction genres that center on giant robots or machines controlled by people.
Mechas are typically depicted as humanoid walking vehicles.”
Btw, if you’ve seen Godzilla or Pacific Rim… you’ve seen a mecha. They’re the massive robots that fight the kaiju.
And a Japanese artist named Mitsuru Nikaido is taking the mecha game to a new level with the mecha creatures he makes out of LEGO.
Nikaido creates all kinds of fantastic pieces, like this creature from the deep sea.
And here’s a stunning bird of prey that you most definitely wouldn’t want to encounter.
And here’s an incredible triceratops that he created.
Nikaido’s pieces are really nifty, don’t you think?