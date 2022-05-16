These Symptoms Might Seem Normal But You Should Get Them Checked Out
You always need to be aware of things that could potentially be harmful to your health. The more you know, right?
Today we’re going to hear from people who think you should go get yourself checked out if you experience any of these symptoms.
Let’s take a look.
1. Internal bleeding.
“Wife had a pain in her shoulder and told me about it. Said it was uncomfortable but not a big deal. I told her to send her doctor a message.
Went in for an appointment immediately. She had internal bleeding from an ectopic pregnancy and had about 12 ounces of blood floating around in her.”
2. Impending doom.
“A ‘feeling of impending doom.’ Really. It’s actually considered a clinical sign and can indicate an impending stroke, heart attack, or other things.
Can also be a panic attack, but if it comes out of nowhere and isn’t associated with a known anxiety disorder, don’t be afraid to take it seriously.”
3. Good to know.
“If you are at a high risk for a heart attack, look out for toothaches, or sudden facial/ear pain.
Sometimes, your only symptom of a heart attack is a sudden, and very painful, toothache.”
4. Scary.
“If a child goes underwater and inhales water through their nose or mouth, even for a short moment, they can develop what is called dry drowning. The child may seem fine immediately after, but they can start getting tired, cranky, or dizzy.
Parents think the child simply needs a nap, but they are slowly suffocating due to the small amount of water in their lungs that they can’t cough up. They need a hospital because they could d** while sleeping.”
5. Thunderclap.
“The worst headache of your life, which came on very quickly. (Also known as a ‘thunderclap headache.’) Even with no other symptoms, this needs to be looked at immediately.
Could be any range of things, but what they’re most concerned with is a ruptured aneurysm.”
6. Pay attention.
“If you have pain in your right side of your stomach and someone pokes you and it’s incredibly painful, you might have early signs of appendicitis.”
7. Brain issues.
“Losing the ability to see color in one or more eye.
Sign of a major issue in the brain.”
8. Keep an eye on that.
“If your newborn spits up bright green. Solid sign there is a major intestinal blockage (even without any other symptoms) and there is a small window to get that corrected before d**th.
I have forgotten a lot from my S.T.A.B.L.E. class, but I do remember that.”
9. Important.
“For women on birth control: serious shortness of breath (as in a relatively healthy person being winded just walking to/from car) and unexplained pain in your legs, mainly inside thighs.
Blood clots/embolisms. They can k**l you VERY fast if they break loose and travel.”
10. ASAP.
“After they announced Bob Saget’s cause of d**th, I saw this get discussed.
So, if you had head trauma, even if you don’t feel anything, go get immediate care.”
