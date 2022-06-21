Jun 21, 2022

Managers Backed off When They Realized an Employee Knew It’s Illegal to Have a Policy Against Discussing Wages

An employee at a clinic took to Reddit to share a story about how she was pulled out of work to speak to Human Resources because her manager found out she had been discussing wages with other employees.

Here’s how the story started.

She continued by saying that she was told this was against company policy.

And she told the HR person that what she was doing was illegal…and she knows this because she used to be in a union.

The HR person acted surprised about this news, backtracked, and said that she shouldn’t be doing it anyway because it would upset people.

And she fired back with this statement.

The woman was called back into the office after she said she wanted to see the company policy about such matters.

The HR person admitted that there was no policy about this in the handbook and apologized.

And the employee said she wanted protection in case the company decided to retaliate against her.

Which she was given…

She received an official apology.

And she added that all employees should continue to talk about wages and to know their worth.

As an update, she added a photo of the letter she received from the company.

And she also added this postscript about how the HR person and her boss are being extra nice to her after this encounter and how she believes that the HR person does indeed know the labor laws but chose to act like they didn’t.

And here’s what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This reader made a good point: they most likely knew the law but probably didn’t think that she did.

And this person said that a lot of companies rely on their employees being ignorant to get away with things in the workplace.

Another individual agreed and added that a lot of people out there won’t say anything because they are afraid of losing their jobs.

That is sad, but true…

