12 Times People Snapped “Accidental Renaissance” Photos
Once in a while, you capture an image that looks like it’s from a different era.
And we like to refer to those snapshots as “Accidental Renaissance” photographs.
Enjoy these 12 examples that look like they could have been painted centuries ago.
1. When in Bruges.
Captured that bird flying at the perfect moment.
2. This woman looks like she’s from a different century.
What a beautiful shot!
Woman sits by the window of a Lviv-bound train. AP from AccidentalRenaissance
3. This is a really gorgeous photograph.
This is an example of perfect timing.
4. Repairing the windows.
In what appears to be a very old building.
5. The light coming through the window makes this one perfect.
Looks like a painting from centuries ago.
6. This guy apparently had a pretty rough night.
Sleep it off…and by the way, nice photo!
Accidental Caravaggio: my brother’s hangover, 2013 from AccidentalRenaissance
7. Perfect timing on every single aspect of this pic.
It looks like time stood still.
The Baptism. Mtskheta, Georgia. 📷 Zolotovphoto from AccidentalRenaissance
8. Staring at the world from the window.
The bag and the shoes are the only things that make it look modern.
9. I wonder if he’s unhappy with his stitches…
Or maybe with what happened to him that evening…
Low quality. Blame the ambulance guy from AccidentalRenaissance
10. Dad had no idea how good this photo was.
But now he’s getting the recognition he deserves!
This photo dad nonchalantly posted in family chat. from AccidentalRenaissance
11. Capturing the golden hour.
Looks pretty nice, doesn’t it?
12. Whoever keeps telling you this is absolutely correct!
This is a really great one.
I keep getting told that this is Renaissance-like? from AccidentalRenaissance
