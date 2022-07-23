Jul 23, 2022
A Doctor Shared His Trusted Method for Gently Calming a Crying Baby
A doctor in Santa Monica, California, named Robert C. Hamilton shared his proven method that he calls “The Hold” for getting the little ones that should be a big help to all parents and babysitters out there.
Dr. Hamilton has been a pediatrician for 30 years and he’s cared for thousands of newborn children during his career. He says that communicating clear instructions to parents about how to care for their newborns is one of the big challenges of his profession.
1. Fold the right arm of the crying baby
2. Fold the baby’s left arm in front of him
3. Gently hold the baby’s bottom
4. Gently rock the baby up and down in this position
5. You can also rock the baby’s bottom from side to side in between rocking them up and down
6. And you can also stir the baby’s bottom with your right hand to the left and to the right in circles
Even though this baby just got a shot in his leg, Dr. Hamilton’s method works like a charm.
Watch Dr. Hamilton’s whole video below.