A Pilot Flew His Plane Through a 1,730 Meter Tunnel in Less Than 44 Seconds
Some people have the guts to be daredevils and some don’t…
And a Red Bull pilot named Dario Costa definitely belongs in the first category and you’re about to see why.
Costa became the first person to fly his plane through a 1,730-meter tunnel in less than 44 seconds. He pulled off this incredible feat in September 2021 in the Çatalca Tunnels outside Istanbul, Turkey.
Costa started his epic run inside another tunnel, gained speed on the open road between the tunnels, and then flew at the speed of 245 km per hour through the narrow tunnel with very little margin for error.
Take a look at this video and try not to blink…or sweat!
Costa’s Instagram page says he is a “Pool cleaner turned Race & Stunt pilot”. I think it’s safe to say that he picked the right career.
He’s the first Italian to win the Red Bull Air Race and he holds a number of world records.
Here’s another video of Costa during the thrill ride…he looks pretty relaxed, don’t you think?
Here’s another video of Costa getting ready and pulling off this incredible feat.
