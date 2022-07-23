According to Science, These Are the 20 Cutest Dog Breeds
We hope you’re ready for a cuteness overload because it’s coming right at you!
While we’re all partial to our favorite dog breeds, some are cuter than others, according to science.
The folks at MoneyBeach judged dogs’ face shapes against the golden ratio, which basically means when the ratio of two quantities “is the same as the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities.”
In other words, the arrangement of a dog’s facial features.
Using that criteria, they determined that these are the cutest dog breeds. Take a look.
1. Dalmatian
2. Irish Water Spaniel
3. Wire Fox Terrier
4. Labrador Retriever
5. Basset Hound
6. Samoyed
7. Jack Russell Terrier
8. Rottweiler
9. St. Bernard
10. Golden Retriever
11. Newfoundland
12. Pug
13. Schnauzer
14. Leonberger
15. Cavapoo
16. Springador
17. Siberian Husky
18. Bernese Mountain Dog
19. Old English Bulldog
20. Bloodhound
