Jul 23, 2022

According to Science, These Are the 20 Cutest Dog Breeds

We hope you’re ready for a cuteness overload because it’s coming right at you!

While we’re all partial to our favorite dog breeds, some are cuter than others, according to science.

The folks at MoneyBeach judged dogs’ face shapes against the golden ratio, which basically means when the ratio of two quantities “is the same as the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities.”

In other words, the arrangement of a dog’s facial features.

Using that criteria, they determined that these are the cutest dog breeds. Take a look.

1. Dalmatian

 

2. Irish Water Spaniel

3. Wire Fox Terrier

 

4. Labrador Retriever

 

5. Basset Hound

 

6. Samoyed

 

7. Jack Russell Terrier

8. Rottweiler

 

9. St. Bernard

10. Golden Retriever

11. Newfoundland

12. Pug

 

13. Schnauzer

14. Leonberger

 

15. Cavapoo

 

16. Springador

 

17. Siberian Husky

18. Bernese Mountain Dog

 

19. Old English Bulldog

20. Bloodhound

