Man Shares Amazing Advice About How He Thinks Women Can Get Promoted
Well, this is a new one…
A guy named Alex Biron who hosts the Mean Streak Podcast posted a video where he shared his thoughts about how to get promoted if you’re a woman and what he had to say was definitely unconventional and surprising.
Take a look at the video.
@everydayalex Reply to @isabelleg03 #fyp #advice ♬ original sound – Alex Biron
And you better believe that TikTok users shared their thoughts about this.
One viewer mocked Biron and said,
“MORE WHITE MAN SECRETS! Now!!”
Another person responded,
“OMG this is brilliant.. after working for 15 yrs in corporate, working harder doesn’t guarantee raises.”
And another TikTokker said,
“That is so manipulative. I need more tips like this haha.”
This person sounds like they’re pretty on board with the idea:
“That is genius. I don’t know how to not take on extra work etc. I’m always convinced I’m about to be fired even when I’m giving it everything.”