The Difference Between Light Brown Sugar and Dark Brown Sugar
Sugar, what would we do without it?!?!
In moderation, of course…
Before we get to the difference between light and brown sugar, you should know what separates plain white sugar from brown sugar.
Basically, white sugar is crystals taken from sugar beets or sugar cane. When white sugar is refined, all moisture is stripped away and molasses is left behind.
To make brown sugar, molasses is either left in the sugar crystals or added later on.
Now, what is the difference between light brown and dark brown sugar?
It all comes down to one thing: how much molasses each one has. Light brown sugar has about 3.5% molasses and dark brown sugar usually has around 6.5%. The higher percentage of molasses makes dark brown sugar a little bit more moist and acidic and it will have a stronger flavor.
If you’re in a pinch when you’re cooking or baking, you can substitute one for the other but it might have a small effect on your final product.
Here’s a video about how sugar is made if you want to know more about the process.