This Is How to Make a Chocolate Bar From Scratch
Logan Richardson of The Flavor Lab says that making a chocolate bar from scratch is “a little more disgusting than you would think.”
He got his cocoa pods and cleaned the cocoa out from their coverings and then went to work on the beans…and that included fermenting them for a week.
After that, it was time to roast the beans, grind them down, add milk and sugar, and see what came out of it…
Richardson said,
“I am not going to lie, although this was a lot of fun, it was also a lot of hard work. Chocolate making is a very complicated and intricate process, but today, I am going to show you my simplistic attempt at making chocolate, however, even with my plebeian attempt at chocolate, it still turned out really well.”
