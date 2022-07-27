Walmart Greeter Says He Isn’t Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula
A young man named Brandon who worked as a door greeter at a Walmart store shared a video on TikTok where he talked about his experiences checking receipts at the door.
Brandon said that if he ever encountered a woman whose receipt showed that they didn’t pay for the diapers or baby formula in their cart, he wouldn’t do anything about it.
Take a look at the video.
Now take a look at what people said about this on TikTok.
One person thinks this fella is a hero.
Another viewer said they were fired for this but they didn’t seem to care.
And this individual pointed out how expensive baby formula is.
Another TikTokker made a good point about what kind of money we’re talking about here.
And this viewer said that the store belongs to the bigwigs, not the workers.