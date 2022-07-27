Jul 27, 2022

Walmart Greeter Says He Isn’t Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

A young man named Brandon who worked as a door greeter at a Walmart store shared a video on TikTok where he talked about his experiences checking receipts at the door.

Brandon said that if he ever encountered a woman whose receipt showed that they didn’t pay for the diapers or baby formula in their cart, he wouldn’t do anything about it.

Take a look at the video.

@thatssoobrandon #stitch with @commlion #walmart #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – That Guy

Now take a look at what people said about this on TikTok.

One person thinks this fella is a hero.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.28.00 PM Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they were fired for this but they didn’t seem to care.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.28.05 PM Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual pointed out how expensive baby formula is.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.28.13 PM Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker made a good point about what kind of money we’re talking about here.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.28.19 PM Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said that the store belongs to the bigwigs, not the workers.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.28.25 PM Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Photo Credit: TikTok

twistedsifter on facebook Walmart Greeter Says He Isnt Paid Enough to Care About Moms Who Steal Baby Formula

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter