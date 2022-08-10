Aug 30, 2022

10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

We’re all wrong from time to time, but do you know what it’s like to be “confidently wrong”?

Well, if you don’t, today is your lucky day because you’re about to find out.

Let’s take a look…

1. Doesn’t sound right.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.14.58 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.15.14 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. I’ve heard this one before…

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.16.55 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.17.04 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. You just got schooled.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.18.34 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.18.41 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Pray for the faculty.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.19.51 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.20.14 PM 1 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Let’s call it something else.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.22.31 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.22.37 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. The Church of Satan wins again!

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.24.13 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.24.24 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. That didn’t go very well.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.25.49 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.25.59 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. You hear this one over and over again…

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.27.18 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.27.30 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Will this ever end?

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.29.35 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.29.45 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. That sure is wild.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.31.30 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.31.39 PM 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Photo Credit: Reddit

twistedsifter on facebook 10 Times People Were Wrong in Major Ways

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter