Aug 25, 2022

11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

There’s no doubt about it…some people out there these days are choosing…interesting names for their children.

And you’re about to lay your eyes on some very questionable ones…

Take a look below and try not to cringe too much.

1. Can’t keep it straight.

It just keeps getting worse…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.22.58 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

2. A big fan of cars.

And now the kids have to live with it…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.23.07 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

3. Don’t say that out loud.

Just a piece of advice for you…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.23.15 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

4. There you have it!

There’s no turning back now.

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.23.28 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

5. What do you think of this one?

We can’t take it anymore!

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.23.45 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

6. You definitely need some help…

Might be time to go back to the drawing board.

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.23.59 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

7. OH MY GOD.

This does not sound like. a good idea.

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.24.16 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

8. Not a good look…

What a tragedy…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.27.00 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

9. Well, that’s different…

Sounds like quite a plan…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.27.11 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

10. Don’t mispronounce it.

Why did you do this? Be honest with us.

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.27.33 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

11. This was totally worth it.

Oh, boy…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.27.55 PM 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Photo Credit: Facebook

twistedsifter on facebook 11 Posts About Really Awful Names for Kids

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter