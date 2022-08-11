11 Tweets That Definitely Bring The Funny
1. Okay…
Don’t use that one!
Someone who just took the worst photos of you you’ve ever seen :
“this one is cute”’
— Mel Reneé (@MelReneeStyles) June 18, 2022
2. This is all of us.
Here it comes!
When I hear them fajitas sizzling at the next table pic.twitter.com/MCblzRbVmd
— Issa Oh Bitch (@CoochCakes) June 15, 2022
3. This is 100% true.
This is now your life.
posting on instagram stories is so fucking weird until you have a crush and then it becomes Your Life’s Work
— ✩ mother bored ✩ (@aliengrl33) March 25, 2022
4. They need to figure this out.
It’s a national emergency!
11am is an insane time for breakfast to stop being served. You want me to eat a McDouble at 11am??????
— 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) April 9, 2022
5. That wasn’t a compliment.
Now you know…
Too many of you were told as kids you'd make a great lawyer without realizing that adult was calling you a dick.
— Connor C. (@ConnorColson) June 7, 2022
6. Why are you writing that down?
What did I do wrong?!?!
Today my doctor said “you look extra pale, have you been feeling okay?” and I responded “this is just how I look in January” and she wrote that down.
— Kim Quindlen (@kimquindlen) January 26, 2022
7. Times have changed…
I don’t ever want to hear that thing again!
We used to pay real money for ringtones and now if my phone makes a noise it ruins my day
— Jeff Computers (@JeffMyspace) February 18, 2022
8. This is great.
Technically, it’s true…
my homie told this girl at the bar he “travels for work” bro works at domino’s 😭
— t 🎯 (@CodeineFridge) March 2, 2022
9. Let me explain…
This is getting ridiculous.
I just got asked to explain a gap in my resume from September 17 to October 4….like I don’t know I was just breathing for a quick second
— Sarahbellum, PA-C (@sarahbellumPA) March 24, 2022
10. Looks delicious!
Who’s hungry?!?!
we are having hibachi tonight baby pic.twitter.com/R0oWqplW1D
— big estaban (@bigestaban) April 2, 2022
11. Be completely silent…
Don’t even breathe…
me when i open the google doc and my editor is in there making changes pic.twitter.com/Y9O4hXB1ju
— hannah (@hannahlchinn) January 14, 2022
