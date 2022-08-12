12 Cooking Hacks That Rely on Only One Ingredient
I think it’s safe to say that most people could use some help in the cooking department…and today is your lucky day because we’re going to hear from people who offered up cooking hacks that only rely on one ingredient to make a dish taste much better.
Take a look at what these folks had to say…and good luck in the kitchen!
1. People rave about it.
“I add pureed or shredded carrots to my tomato sauce.
It really cuts the acidity without the extra added sugar.
Everyone always raves about my pasta sauce.”
2. Spice it up!
“I use Kraft Macaroni & Cheese packets to season my popcorn.
It’s life-changing.”
3. Irish butter!
“If you’re making cookies from bagged or boxed mix (like Tollhouse), substitute whatever butter you usually use for Kerrygold butter.
Something about salted Irish butter will take your cookies to the next level.”
4. Try it.
“I add a pinch of salt to hot chocolate, and people go crazy for it. But it’s only hot cocoa mix, milk, and salt.
The extra sodium doesn’t make it salty at all. In fact, it somehow brings out more of the chocolate flavor.”
5. Sounds good.
“Try adding a touch of horseradish to your mashed potatoes…especially garlic mashed potatoes.
It’s a game changer. It adds a ton of flavor without being too noticeable or overpowering.”
6. Blow your mind.
“If you want a cheap and easy meal that will blow your mind, toss instant beef-flavored ramen with some peanut butter and sriracha.
It’s creamy, savory, spicy, sweet, and totally divine.”
7. Yummy.
“If you’re used to making grilled cheese with butter, try swapping that butter for a light layer of mayonnaise and a sprinkle of garlic salt on the outside of your bread.
It makes for an incredible grilled cheese sandwich.”
8. Richer.
“Anytime a recipe calls for water, I always use chicken broth instead.
It makes just about anything taste richer, more complex, and better.”
9. The secret.
“Add a little bit of soy sauce to your tuna or chicken salad. It gives it that extra salty tanginess.
I worked at Jimmy John’s for a while, and that was their secret. I’ve been making mine this way for 10 years now, and I could never go back.”
10. Banana bread.
“Most people use overripe bananas for banana bread, but I have another great trick.
I freeze the overripe bananas first, then I thaw them when it’s time to bake. Freezing them first somehow makes them taste even sweeter.”
11. Delicious.
“Crack an egg into your mashed potatoes when they’re almost ready.
Forget about cream and butter — the secret to super-creamy mashed potatoes is adding an egg into the mix. (It works for pasta carbonara, so why not for mashed potatoes?).
The heat of the mashed potatoes cooks the egg so it’s safe to eat, but it imparts a delicious richness.”
12. Nice and thick.
“For mac ‘n’ cheese that stays creamy even after it’s been refrigerated, add some cream cheese when you’re making the sauce.
You can’t even taste the cream cheese, but the sauce stays moist and thick instead of being totally absorbed into the pasta.”
