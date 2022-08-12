12 Hilarious Tweets That Really Bring the Funny
It’s hilarious tweet time!
And here are 12 fantastic ones that are sure to make you smile and forget about all of your troubles…at least for a few minutes.
But hey, it’s better than nothing, right?!?!
Have some laughs on us and have a great day!
1. Just dump it all in there!
All genres are welcome!
me creating a playlist pic.twitter.com/bUHwpMWLmP
— empty rico (@dumbricardo) July 10, 2022
2. Not the best, is it?
Not by a long shot.
Dasani water taste like it’s been sitting in a water gun
— hello (@nobanditanymore) May 22, 2022
3. Don’t look in there!
You might get sick…
what the inside of my AirPods case looks like is between me and God
— kaleb (@kalubstudman) July 5, 2022
4. This is very true.
Never thought about it that way…
catholic school be like "no long hair for boys" meanwhile there is a picture of a boy with long hair for boys in every classroom. And hes like the main boy
— holly hospital (@plantjoys) March 20, 2022
5. Might as well.
The truth hurts…
You’re never going to own a house, order the avocado toast
— Iris👾✨ (@Jest_Iris) July 5, 2022
6. I got this.
That’s what friends are for.
My friends: I’m not a hater but-
Me: don’t worry. I am . pic.twitter.com/Q9GWXr2L3v
— daytona roadstar (@traderjonin) June 30, 2022
7. Take your time.
You’ll get there when you get there.
No job pays me enough to come back on time from lunch
— IT🌟 (@itsindiastarr) June 30, 2022
8. Make it stop!
Be careful with those things…
u never hear ppl go “wow edibles give me the perfect high” it’s always “bro i’m fighting for my life make it stop”
— blair btw *_* (@blairbbrown) June 29, 2022
9. Who did you really make this for?
Sounds fishy…
imagine she makes you a spotify playlist and it already has 8 likes
— l¡ko 𖦹 (@pradaliko) June 5, 2022
10. Whatever you say…
You know there are kids out there with this name.
Literaleigh is a beautiful name for a girl ❤️
— mel (@yourpalmel) June 30, 2022
11. Problem solved!
You sound like you’re pretty handy!
Called my landlord bc I smelled gas and he came over and turned my stovetop burner off
— connor Wood (@fibulaa) March 3, 2022
12. You’re on the case.
No problem at all!
That unsubscribe button mad small in them emails but rest assured IMMA FIND IT pic.twitter.com/az9ENyZYr4
— problems, ALWAYS (@goodeintentions) June 27, 2022
