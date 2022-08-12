12 Photos of Huge Things That Will Remind You How Tiny Humans Are
If you suffer from megalophobia, or the fear of huge objects, you might want to turn back now…
Because the photos you’re about to see are going to make you feel TINY.
Check out these photos and remember that we are all just tiny specks in the universe.
1. Truly mind-blowing.
Just let that sink in…
2. A whole lot of ocean.
Hard to believe how big it is.
3. Looks like something out of Blade Runner.
Futuristic and intimidating.
The Hotel Grand Lisboa viewed from the streets of Macau. from megalophobia
4. That is one ENORMOUS bridge.
Get a load of that thing!
5. This is incredible.
Did you realize they’re this big?
Oil rig platform being towed into the sea. The platform itself is dwarfing the luxurious hotel on the left from megalophobia
6. Breathtaking.
Step into another time.
I was in St. Peters Basilica this afternoon, people for scale. from megalophobia
7. A beautiful work of art.
Makes the people look tiny.
8. Let’s hope one never hits…
Scary to think of the consequences.
9. Looming over the whole town.
What a great photo.
10. That’s a big…dam.
Jokes aside, it really is a big dam.
11. Going way back in history.
Amazing that they built things like this back then.
12. The heart of a whale.
Gives you an idea of how enormous they are.
What you’re looking at is the LARGEST HEART ON EARTH, the heart from a blue whale ! An average blue whale’s heart is about 4 feet wide, and 5 feet tall. (1.2 m/1.5 m) The heart itself weighs over 400 pounds! (182 kg) from megalophobia
Categories: ANIMALS, ARCHITECTURE, NATURE/SPACE, SCI/TECH
Tags: · big, huge, huge objects, large, top