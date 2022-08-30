30 Pieces of Advice From 100-Year-Olds
A word to the wise: if you have older folks in your life, listen to them and seek out their advice.
Because they’ve been there and done that over and over again.
And even though you may think they have nothing to offer, older folks can teach all of us a lot of lessons about how the world works.
Check out these words of wisdom from people who are 100-years-old.
1. Try it all out.
“I’ve done almost everything that I know of: ballet, I’ve done tai chi. I’ve done yoga. I walked 4 miles a day.
I stretched and flexed. I wrote the book.”
2. Diversity is key.
“Have lots of people in the house and lots of different kinds of people—young, old, black, white, people from all over the world.
People have always energized me.”
3. Stay positive.
“If you’re positive you can get through it OK. When you think negatively, you’re putting poison on your body.
Just smile. They say laughter is the best medicine there is.”
4. Absolutely!
“Get a great education.
That is something that no one can take away from you.”
5. Just do it!
“I drink the faucet water.”
6. It’s okay to mourn.
“Take time to mourn what you’ve lost.”
7. Get moving!
“I attribute my longevity to a great extent to walking, not being in the back of the car strapped down.”
8. This is good.
“I’m not saying you have to practice one religion or another, or not practice one religion or another…
I’m just saying that you should figure out what you believe in and live it completely.”
9. Be satisfied.
“Life is fun. It’s all up to the person. Be satisfied.
You don’t have to be ‘happy’ all the time, you need to be satisfied.”
10. You better believe it!
“Have a pet.
Life gets lonely sometimes.
Pets are reminders of how we’re all living things.”
11. Let’s hope so…
“Most time things will figure themselves out.”
12. We’re all just people.
“Love people.
Find something to like about the person—it’s there—because we’re all just people.”
13. Even if it’s a small thing.
“Do one thing each day that is just for you.”
14. It’s not good for you.
“Don’t compare. You’ll never be happy with your life.
The grass is always greener…”
15. Go see the world.
“Travel while you’re young and able.
Don’t worry about the money, just make it work.
Experience is far more valuable than money will ever be.”
16. You’re in charge.
“Nobody else controls you.”
17. THIS.
“Even if you feel hatred, keep it to yourself.
Don’t hurt other people for any reason.”
18. Hey o!
“Fall in love, get married.
S** is to be encouraged.”
19. Hmmm…
“Exercise, to me, is totally unnecessary.
I think it’s mostly overrated.”
20. You get what you pay for.
““Invest in quality pieces, they never go out of style.”
21. Do what you gotta do.
“Do what you have to do.
Don’t analyze it, just do it.”
22. Curiosity is key.
“It is very important to have a widespread curiosity about life.”
23. Simple as that.
“Have a good wife, two scotches a night, and be easygoing.”
24. Avoid at all costs.
“I never drank, s**ked, or fooled with the weeds, you know, that stuff.
And I don’t let anything upset me, especially traffic.”
25. Yup.
“I make myself go out every day, even if it’s only to walk around the block.
The key to staying young is to keep moving.”
26. Cheers!
“I take a drink of Scotch every day.
And I feel great afterward.”
27. They’re good for you.
“Take naps every day.”
28. Put that thing away.
“Don’t look at the calendar.
Just keep celebrating every day.”
29. It’s true.
“If you are embarrassed to be dating someone, you should not be dating them.”
30. Always stay active.
“Be active. I do things my way, like skiing when I’m 100. Nobody else does that even if they have energy.
And I try to eat pretty correctly and get exercise and fresh air and sunshine.”
