A Fan Theory Explains How R2-D2 and C-3PO Ended Up in an “Indiana Jones” Movie
Is it possible that the Stars Wars universe and the Indiana Jones universe are connected even though they are set in completely different eras and places?
Well, maybe it’s not as crazy as you think.
And as you probably know, it’s usually the hardcore fans that come up with the best theories about what’s really going on in the shadows of movies.
A person posted a Star Wars/Indiana Jones theory on Reddit about how the characters of these two iconic franchises are connected.
Here’s what this person had to say on Reddit. Take a look and see what you think.
The Ark of the Covenant contains the ghosts of Sith Lords.
“In Raiders of the Lost Ark, there is an engraving near where the ark is held that includes a rendering of R2D2 and C3PO.
Both C3PO and R2D2 had a long history with the Jedi, and if a new Jedi order were to be established, they’d understandably have some part in it, even if just as aides. As we know, the Jedi and, presumably, the Sith can take on a ghost form after d**th.
The dangers of a malevolent sith lord ghost are considerable, ranging from espionage to seducing padawans to the dark side. So, a long, long time after the events in Return of the Jedi, a means to entrap these sith lord spirits has been developed. But even so, keeping them anywhere in the known galaxy would be incredibly dangerous. The Jedi council therefore called on the deteriorating, but still functioning, R2D2 and C3PO for one last mission.
They took the Sith lords to a galaxy far away. In a moment of nostalgia, they settled to land in the desert region of a backwater planet and buried the container before shutting down, forever keeping the final resting place of the Sith a secret. Or so they thought.
A group of iron age humans had watched the mysterious visitors from the sky. They found a box. When opened, spirits escaped the box. Beautiful, seductive. The spirits full of anger and darkness that mere mortal minds could not handle. The box would suck the spirits back in and close itself, a further sign of its divine origin.
So, the humans took the box, and coated it with melted and engraved gold. They brought R2D2 and C3PO as well. Over the years, between war, natural disasters, and the destruction of time, the two droids were reduced to their base components, but the Sith prison remained, undisturbed, until one intrepid archaeologist by the name of Indiana Jones discovered its location.”
Wow! That is a pretty interesting idea, don’t you think?
Folks who read the post on Reddit had some thoughts about this theory.
One person said this explains a lot and it sounds like they are all-in on the idea of how these universes are bound together.
And this reader had a hot take about how these two universes are connected.
Another Reddit user even took the theory a step further.
It’s possible, right?
Hmmmm…maybe it’s time to revisit these 1980s blockbusters and take a closer look, don’t you think?
