Americans Think These Actors Are the Hardest to Understand
Americans seem to have a harder time understanding people from other countries than other folks around the globe.
Maybe it’s because American pop culture is exported everywhere and we only get a fraction of movies, TV shows, and music from other places.
Whatever the case, a survey of 1,200 Americans showed that audiences here think one actor is the hardest to understand above all others…
And it’s Tom Hardy.
Number two on the list is Sofia Vergara, who hails from Colombia and is best known for her role on Modern Family.
And number three on the list is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is a native of Austria.
Schwarzenegger has been a fixture in the U.S. for so long that you’d think Americans would have a grasp on his accent by now, but the survey said otherwise…
View this post on Instagram
Other notable mentions from the survey include England’s incredibly popular Benedict Cumberbatch.
View this post on Instagram
And actor Liam Neeson, who hails from Northern Ireland.
View this post on Instagram
One more finding from the survey: Netflix’s Peaky Blinders was the show that most Americans said they had a hard time understanding, followed by Derry Girls and Game of Thrones.
Remember to turn on the subtitles when you watch pretty much anything on the tube, my fellow Americans!
It’ll make your life a lot easier…
View this post on Instagram