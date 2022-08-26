Awesome Movie Easter Eggs You’ve Probably Never Noticed Before
I remember when I was a little kid and there was a bunch of hoopla around the popular movie Three Men and a Baby.
If you looked closely during one scene, there was a phantom kid in the background…and it creeped people out.
Apparently, it was a cardboard cutout, but the rumor got started that it was the ghost of a kid who had passed away in the apartment where the scene was filmed years earlier.
What other little details have people noticed in movies?
Here are 11 you might have missed.
1. This is great.
Gotta love Jamie Lee!
In "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022) the IRS auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis) appears to be inspired by a stock photo of an actual IRS employee. from MovieDetails
2. The King has left the building.
Who did it better?
In Coming to America (1988), Eddie Murphy emulates Elvis Presley when he walks off stage as “Randy Watson”. The video of Elvis is from his last concert. from MovieDetails
3. A great motto.
These kids are going places.
In Bio-Dome (1996), the school motto of the junior community college that Jen and Monique attend is “Nothing to be ashamed of.” from MovieDetails
4. Inappropriate!
Bet you missed that one…
In Married to the Mob (1988), in the seedy, Roman-themed hotel room where Karen and Tony have a tryst, writing on the headboard reads, "Veni Veni Veni”, a play on Caesar’s triumphal quote "Veni. Vidi. Vici." ("I came. I saw. I conquered.") That means the headboard reads, "I came, I came, I came." from MovieDetails
5. Just like Hitchcock!
Well, mostly…
In Austin Powers: Goldmember(2002), director Jay Roach makes a cameo appearance in the background during the opening scene juggling cats with sparks coming out of his ass. from MovieDetails
6. A lewd little gag…
How inappropriate!
my amazing fiance spotted this lewd little cut away gag in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) at the beginning of chapter 13 on the DVD from MovieDetails
7. Did you know…?
It all connects…
In “The Joker” (2019) Justin Theroux has a cameo as “Ethan Chase.” Ethan Chase is also the real name of Zach Galifianakis’ character in “Due Date.” Also a Todd Phillips movie. from MovieDetails
8. Just roll with it.
That’s very funny!
one of the funniest lines in "Zoolander" (2001) was ad-libbed. JP Prewitt (David Duchovny) spends a full minute explaining why male models are being used for evil. Stiller forgot his next line, so he repeated: "But why male models?" Duchovny rolled with it: "Are you serious? I just told you that!" from MovieDetails
9. The Lone Pine Mall.
A sneaky reference.
In The Polar Express (2004), a protest sign says "Say yes to Lone Pine Mall construction". A sneaky reference to Back to the Future (1985). Both movies were directed by Robert Zemeckis. from MovieDetails
10. Look closely…
For all you sci-fi folks.
In the movie Starship Troopers (1997) there is a scene that shows the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars (1977) attached to one of the ships. Phil Tippett was part of the visual effects team on both movies. from MovieDetails
11. This is amazing!
Beware of the deep…
The same license plate can be seen in both jaws (1975) and in deep blue sea (1999) from MovieDetails