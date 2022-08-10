Check Out This Design Concept for a Luxury Hotel Plane That Can Stay Airborne for Years
An engineer named Hashem Al-Ghaili created an animation from a design by an artist named Tony Holmsten for a nuclear fusion-powered luxury hotel plane.
The concept is called Sky Cruise and the plan calls for the hotel to hold 5,000 guests…and it would be able to stay in the air for YEARS.
The design includes a shopping mall, elevators, a deck that allows visitors to have a 360-degree view of the sky, and medical facilities.
The plan also says the plane would be environmentally friendly and powered by clean nuclear energy, which is how it would be able to stay airborne for years.
Take a look at the video below to get more information on this vessel that you just might see in the sky sometime in the future.
