Aug 20, 2022
Get Stains Out of Your Plastic Containers With This Easy Cleaning Hack
Do you ever get really frustrated when you can’t get stains out of your plastic Tupperware containers?
Well, today all of us are going to learn something that will make our lives a little bit easier in the kitchen.
I thought you’d say YES.
Well, all of that agony is gonna end right this instant.
Because a very nice TikTok user was kind enough to share a video where she shows all of us how to get rid of those pesky stains on our Tupperware.
I can’t tell you how infuriating those spaghetti stains are…
Take a look for yourself.
@adikempler This hack has saved so many of my Tupperware friends. Try it!!!! #fyp #cookingvideos #cookinghacks #lifehacks #hacks #stainremover #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – adikempler
There you have it! It’s pretty simple, right?
And we’re going to give you another cleaning hack you can use around the house!
Check out this video!
@mama_mila_ You need this stain removal hack in your life 🙌 #lifehacks #hometips #laundryhacks ♬ toxic sped up – xxtristanxo