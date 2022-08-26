Guy Asks if He’s Wrong for Putting a Camera in His Room Because of His Roommate
I’ve never understood people who snoop around in places and stuff that aren’t theirs.
It’s so darn rude!
And that brings us to today’s story on the “Am I the A**hole?” page on Reddit.
Read on and see if you think this guy was wrong for trying to get to the bottom of what’s been happening in his apartment.
AITA for putting a camera in my bedroom?
“I(22M) live in an apartment with my roommate(22M).
We are both attending college part-time and get along well with one another. The lease is under my name only, my roommate is not planning on living in the apartment after college. I do work night shift 3 days a week. My hours are 7PM-7:00AM. He sometimes has his girlfriend stay overnight, which is no problem as my boyfriend will stay when he visits.
When I come home from work, I have been noticing my bed has been a mess and I’ve found clothing that did not belong to me in the sheets. I am awful with confronting people, but I know it’s not my boyfriend as he lets me know beforehand when he is staying over.
I ordered a camera and placed it in a spot where it can’t be seen. I went into work and the camera app notified me that there was motion in the room. I turned the camera on and saw my roommate and his girlfriend on my bed. I was mortified and stopped watching the video.
My boyfriend came over in the morning and I showed him the video of my roommate and girlfriend on my bed. My boyfriend texts the video to my roommate and he texts back that he wants to talk when he gets home.
Roommate and I talk about the situation and I tell him that it’s disgusting that he and his girlfriend are using my bed. Roommate’s defense is that the bed is more comfortable than his. His girlfriend comes over in the evening and she starts attacking me for putting a camera in the apartment.
AITA for putting a camera in my bedroom?”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader said this guy is NTA and that the roommate is violating his space.
Another individual agreed he’s NTA and said situation is pretty bizarre.
And this Reddit user said he needs to kick this guy out ASAP.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, camera, hidden camera, hidden cameras, reddit, roommates